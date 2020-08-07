How to complete RTTF Greenwood SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a UEFA Europa League Road to the Final (RTTF) 94-rated version of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Although Greenwood received a Future Stars version in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team in January, this RTTF version is far better. EA boosted all of his stats, including Dribbling (+6), Pace (+5), Passing (+5), Shooting (+5), and Physical (+4), when compared to Greenwood’s Future Stars 90-rated version

RTTF Greenwood will also be upgraded if Manchester United defeats FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa League’s quarterfinals on Monday, Aug. 10. RTTF Greenwoood SBC will be available until the game starts. This card is already incredible but you can boost it even more with the hawk chemistry style, which will give him more Pace, Shooting, and Physical stats.

UEFA Europa League Road to The Final Mason Greenwood SBChttps://t.co/23bruiMPaX pic.twitter.com/EUHew97u9S — FUTBIN (@FUTBIN) August 7, 2020

This SBC is a bit expensive, around 300,000 FUT coins, but it might be worth getting since RTTF Greenwood has incredible stats plus a five-star weak foot and will most likely receive more upgrades. You’ll also have no trouble fitting him into your squad since Greenwood is English and plays in the Premier League.

If you want to complete RTTF Greenwood SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first must be 84-rated with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Manchester United player. The second solution requires an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Premier League player on it.

You can link RTTF Greenwood with cards such as Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Marcus Rashford from Manchester United and TOTSSF Jordan Henderson from Liverpool.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTF Greenwood SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Manchester United

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) LB: Allan 85-rated (Napoli)

Allan 85-rated (Napoli) CB: Marc Bartra 83-rated (Real Bétis)

Marc Bartra 83-rated (Real Bétis) CB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) RB: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax) LM: Felipe Anderson 84-rated (West Ham United)

Felipe Anderson 84-rated (West Ham United) RM: Nicolas Pépé 83-rated (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pépé 83-rated (Arsenal) CAM: Dele Alli 84-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dele Alli 84-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: Marcus Rashford 83-rated (Manchester United)

Premier League