How to complete Rare Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You can complete this SBC as many times you want during four days.

A Rare Player Pick repeatable squad-building challenge (SBC) is live since Sunday, May 30 on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The players who complete it will be rewarded with the option to choose one out of three rare gold cards.

Although it’s highly unlikely, a Team of the Season (TOTS) card from the Ligue One, Eredivisie, or CSL can pop up in your player pick. If your coin balance is healthy, there’s no harm in building some of these player picks and see whether your luck is in or not.

If you’re interested in completing the new Rare Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to complete only one segment that requires seven gold players and four silver players with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. Although you can complete this SBC dozens of times if you want to, your reward will always be an untradeable item that you won’t be able to sell in the FUT market for coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the new Rare Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.