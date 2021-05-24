How to complete Prime Icon Moments Yashin SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to complete six squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Lev Yashin to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on May 24. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Yashin card was originally released on Feb. 19 but it only got an SBC this month along with 94-rated Carlos Alberto and 92-rated Gerrard.

The 95-rated Prime Icon Moments Yashin has high goalkeeper and general skills, such as 98-rated Reflexes, 97-rated Diving, 98-rated Dribbling, and 97-rated Pace. He also has a three-star weak foot and only one-star skill moves.

This is the strongest card out of the three Prime Icon Moments cards added and it offers strong links with other legendary Prime Icon Moments players, such as 99-rated Pelé, 98-rated Diego Maradonna, 97-rated Ronaldo, 97-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 95-rated Ferenc Puskás.

This version of Yashin costs around 487,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 395,000 on Xbox One, and is a lot more expensive on PC at 625,000 FUT coins. Since it’s a Prime Icon Moments card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but this can still be considered a little expensive on the current market.

This Prime Icon Moments Yashin SBC will be available until July 4. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in six squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Black Spider, 83-Rated Squad, 84-Rated Squad, and 86-Rated Squad. That’s a lot to complete, but you’ll have almost two months to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.

The first solution asks for Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one needs to have Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. The third one needs to be an 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card, and at least one player from Russia.

The fourth segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum. The fifth one requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. The sixth squad asks for an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Lev Yashin SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Kalle Joelsson 62-rated (Helsingborgs IF)

Kalle Joelsson 62-rated (Helsingborgs IF) LB: Hirotsugu Nakabayashi 63-rated (Yokohama FM)

Hirotsugu Nakabayashi 63-rated (Yokohama FM) CB: Merveille Goblet 63-rated (Cercle Brugge)

Merveille Goblet 63-rated (Cercle Brugge) CB: Michael Almebäck 64-rated (Örebro SK)

Michael Almebäck 64-rated (Örebro SK) RB: Ravy Tsouka 60-rated (Helsingborgs IF)

Ravy Tsouka 60-rated (Helsingborgs IF) CDM: Felix Michel 63-rated (AIK)

Felix Michel 63-rated (AIK) LM: Fumiya Unoki 57-rated (Kashiwa Reysol)

Fumiya Unoki 57-rated (Kashiwa Reysol) RM: Noel Mbo 58-rated (Helsingborgs IF)

Noel Mbo 58-rated (Helsingborgs IF) CAM: Daiju Sasaki 56-rated (Vissel Kobe)

Daiju Sasaki 56-rated (Vissel Kobe) ST: Clayton Donaldson 61-rated (Bradford City)

Clayton Donaldson 61-rated (Bradford City) ST: Mamudu Moro 64-rated (Mjällby AIF)

Rising Star

GK: Oleksiy Dytyatev 67-rated (Cracovia)

Oleksiy Dytyatev 67-rated (Cracovia) LB: Giannis Bouzoukis 70-rated (Panathinaikos)

Giannis Bouzoukis 70-rated (Panathinaikos) CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos 73-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Konstantinos Mavropanos 73-rated (VfB Stuttgart) CB: Holger Badstuber 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Holger Badstuber 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart) RB: Pascal Stenzel 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Pascal Stenzel 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart) LM: Gonzalo Castro 73-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Gonzalo Castro 73-rated (VfB Stuttgart) CM: Waldemar Anton 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Waldemar Anton 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart) CM: Orel Mangala 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Orel Mangala 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart) RM: Ondřej Mihálik 69-rated (Viktoria Plzeň)

Ondřej Mihálik 69-rated (Viktoria Plzeň) CF: Philipp Klement 70-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Philipp Klement 70-rated (VfB Stuttgart) ST: Sasa Kalajdzic 67-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Black Spider

GK: Dean Henderson 80-rated (Manchester United)

Dean Henderson 80-rated (Manchester United) LB: Ben Chilwell 81-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 81-rated (Chelsea) CB: Issa Diop 77-rated (West Ham)

Issa Diop 77-rated (West Ham) CB: Angelo Ogbonna 77-rated (West Ham)

Angelo Ogbonna 77-rated (West Ham) RB: Ryan Fredericks 76-rated (West Ham)

Ryan Fredericks 76-rated (West Ham) CM: Youri Tielemans 81-rated (Leicester City)

Youri Tielemans 81-rated (Leicester City) CM: James Maddison 81-rated (Leicester City)

James Maddison 81-rated (Leicester City) CM: Mason Mount 80-rated (Chelsea)

Mason Mount 80-rated (Chelsea) LF: Harry Wilson 81-rated (Cardiff City)

Harry Wilson 81-rated (Cardiff City) RF: Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow) ST: Teemu Pukki 76-rated (Norwich)

83-Rated Squad

GK: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) LB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) LM: Thomas Lemar 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Thomas Lemar 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) RM: Portu 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 82-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Maxi Gómez 83-rated (Valencia)

84-Rated Squad

GK: Tomás Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla)

Tomás Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla) CB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Sergio Ansejo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Ansejo 82-rated (Villarreal) CB: Djené Dakonam 82-rated (Getafe)

Djené Dakonam 82-rated (Getafe) CDM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal) LM: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RM: Nicolas Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal) CAM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal) ST: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

86-Rated Squad