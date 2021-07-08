How to complete Prime Icon Moments Samuel Eto’o SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Samuel Eto’o to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, July 4. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Eto’o card was originally released on Feb. 26 but it only got an SBC this month along with 94-rated Lothar Matthäus. Eto’o joined Real Madrid when he was just 16 years old and played for other major clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Everton during his career.

He retired in 2014 with several awards to his name, such as the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2005, UEFA Team of the Year, Golden Foot, and the Globe Soccer Player Carrer Award. He’s regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and was very outspoken about the racism he endured during matches.

The 94-rated Prime Icon Moments Eto’o has high general skills, such as 98-rated Pace, 95-rated Shooting, 93-rated Dribbling, and 84-rated Physical. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll increase his Passing (+8) and Pace (+9).

This is a great card to collect if you use Real Madrid or Cameroonian players. If you get this card, it will offer strong links with other Prime Icon Moments cards from other countries, such as 99-rated Pelé, 98-rated Diego Maradonna, 97-rated Ronaldo, 97-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 95-rated Ferenc Puskás.

This version of Eto’o costs around 1,226,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 1,070,00 on Xbox, and is a lot more expensive on PC (1,698,000 FUT coins). Since it’s a Prime Icon Moments card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but it’s fairly priced for his balanced skills.

Prime Icon Moments Eto’o’s SBC will be available until Sept. 20. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in eight squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Nerazzurri, Blaugrana, The Blues, League Finesse, Serie A TIM, and Premier League. That’s a lot to complete, but you’ll have more than two months to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.

The first solution asks for rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one needs to have rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. The third squad needs to be 82-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and one player from Internazionale. The fourth segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Barcelona.

The fifth one requires an 85-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one Player from Chelsea. The sixth squad asks for an 86-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga. The seventh and last segment asks for an 87-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A. The eighth and last squad needs to be 88-rated with 40 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Samuel Eto’o SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Yohann Thuram 64-rated (Amiens SC)

Yohann Thuram 64-rated (Amiens SC) LB: Tom Davies 64-rated (Barrow)

Tom Davies 64-rated (Barrow) CB: Gary Sawyer 64-rated (Plymouth Argyle)

Gary Sawyer 64-rated (Plymouth Argyle) CB: Sean Raggett 64-rated (Portsmouth)

Sean Raggett 64-rated (Portsmouth) RB: Brent Gabriël 64-rated (Waasl. Beveren)

Brent Gabriël 64-rated (Waasl. Beveren) CDM: Jacob Davenport 64-rated (Blackburn Rovers)

Jacob Davenport 64-rated (Blackburn Rovers) LM: Corey Blackett-Taylor 64-rated (Tranmere Rovers)

Corey Blackett-Taylor 64-rated (Tranmere Rovers) RM: Alex Gilliead 64-rated (Scunthorpe United)

Alex Gilliead 64-rated (Scunthorpe United) CAM: Jack Payne 64-rated (Swindon Town)

Jack Payne 64-rated (Swindon Town) ST: Curtis Main 64-rated (Shrewsbury)

Curtis Main 64-rated (Shrewsbury) ST: John Buckley 64-rated (Blackburn Rovers)

Rising Star

GK: Alexander Walke 68-rated (RB Salzburg)

Alexander Walke 68-rated (RB Salzburg) LB: Gerrit Holtmann 69-rated (VfL Bochum)

Gerrit Holtmann 69-rated (VfL Bochum) CB: Benedikt Röcker 65-rated (SVWW)

Benedikt Röcker 65-rated (SVWW) CB: Tobias Schröck 66-rated (FC Ingolstadt)

Tobias Schröck 66-rated (FC Ingolstadt) RB: Robin Scheu 67-rated (SV Sandhausen)

Robin Scheu 67-rated (SV Sandhausen) LM: Christopher Antwi-Adjej 72-rated (SC Paderborn 07)

Christopher Antwi-Adjej 72-rated (SC Paderborn 07) CM: Kai Pröger 69-rated (SC Paderborn 07)

Kai Pröger 69-rated (SC Paderborn 07) CM: Agyemang Diawusie 65-rated (Dynamo Dresden)

Agyemang Diawusie 65-rated (Dynamo Dresden) RM: Fabio Kaufmann 70-rated (Braunschweig)

Fabio Kaufmann 70-rated (Braunschweig) CF: Stefan Lex 66-rated (1860 München)

Stefan Lex 66-rated (1860 München) ST: Maximilian Dittgen 67-rated (FC St. Pauli)

Nerazzurri

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) LB: Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Alessio Cragno 81-rated (Cagliari)

Alessio Cragno 81-rated (Cagliari) CB: Simon Kjær 80-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 80-rated (Milan) RB: Gianluigi Buffon 91-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 91-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Matias Vecino 85-rated (Internazionale)

Matias Vecino 85-rated (Internazionale) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) CM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Marten de Roon 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Marten de Roon 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RM: Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio)

Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Blaugrana

GK: Norberto Neto 82-rated (Barcelona)

Norberto Neto 82-rated (Barcelona) LB: Marcelo da Silva 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marcelo da Silva 83-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Gabriel Paulista 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Gabriel Paulista 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) RB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CM: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CM: Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG) LW: Rafa Silva 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa Silva 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

The Blues

GK: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CB: Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli)

Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli) RB: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) CDM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) LM: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

League Finesse

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas 83-rated (Napoli) LM: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LW: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RW: Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Betis)

Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Betis) ST: Robert Lewandowski 98-rated (Bayern de Munique)

Serie A TIM

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) LB: Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Betis)

Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Betis) CB: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa) CM: Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) LW: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Karim Benzema 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema 89-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 85-rated (Inter Miami)

Premier League