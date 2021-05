How to complete Prime Icon Moments Raúl SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to complete seven squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Raúl Gonzalez to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on May 10. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Raúl card was originally released on March 5 but it only got an SBC this month along with a 94-rated Éric Cantona and 92-rated Marcel Desailly.

The 93-rated Prime Icon Moments Raúl has high skills, such as 95-rated Dribbling, 95-rated Shooting, and 94-rated Physical, for a center forward. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot.

You can apply the engine chemistry style to boost his Pace (+5), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+2) even further and maximize his Balance and Dribbling.

This version of Raúl costs around 632,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 590,00 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC at 730,000 FUT coins. Since it’s a Prime Icon Moments card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, though.

This Prime Icon Moments Raúl SBC will be available until June 27. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in a whopping seven squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Die Knappen, El Capitan, National Idol, League Finesse, and League Legend.

That’s a lot of squads to complete, but you’ll have more than a month to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads. The most expensive squad will cost you around 300,000 FUT coins to build and requires an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Raúl Gonzalez SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Daiya Maekawa 64-rated (Vissel Kobe)

Daiya Maekawa 64-rated (Vissel Kobe) LB: Go Hatano 62-rated (F.C. Tokyo)

Go Hatano 62-rated (F.C. Tokyo) CB: Kazunari Ono 64-rated (Shonan Bellmare)

Kazunari Ono 64-rated (Shonan Bellmare) CB: Makito Ito 64-rated (Yokohama FM)

Makito Ito 64-rated (Yokohama FM) RB: Takahiro Yanagi 61-rated (H.Consa.Sapporo)

Takahiro Yanagi 61-rated (H.Consa.Sapporo) CDM: Shintaro Nago 63-rated (Shonan Bellmare)

Shintaro Nago 63-rated (Shonan Bellmare) LM: Kaoru Mitoma 64-rated (Kawasaki-F)

Kaoru Mitoma 64-rated (Kawasaki-F) RM: Katsuhiro Nakayama 64-rated (Shimizu S-Pulse)

Katsuhiro Nakayama 64-rated (Shimizu S-Pulse) CAM: Hokuto Shimoda 63-rated (Oita Trinita)

Hokuto Shimoda 63-rated (Oita Trinita) ST: Yuya Takazawa 64-rated (Oita Trinita)

Yuya Takazawa 64-rated (Oita Trinita) ST: Naoki Ishihara 64-rated (Shonan Bellmare)

Rising Star

GK: Sean Clare 66-rated (Burton Albion)

Sean Clare 66-rated (Burton Albion) LB: Rob Hall 65-rated (Oxford United)

Rob Hall 65-rated (Oxford United) CB: Kane Vincent-Young 66-rated (Ipswich)

Kane Vincent-Young 66-rated (Ipswich) CB: Nathan Byrne 70-rated (Derby County)

Nathan Byrne 70-rated (Derby County) RB: Wes Harding 67-rated (Rotherham United)

Wes Harding 67-rated (Rotherham United) LM: Jorge Grant 66-rated (Lincoln City)

Jorge Grant 66-rated (Lincoln City) CM: Jon Taylor 68-rated (Doncaster)

Jon Taylor 68-rated (Doncaster) CM: Jay Bothroyd 65-rated (Sapporo)

Jay Bothroyd 65-rated (Sapporo) RM: Daniel Powell 65-rated (Crewe Alexandra)

Daniel Powell 65-rated (Crewe Alexandra) CF: Harry Anderson 65-rated (Lincoln City)

Harry Anderson 65-rated (Lincoln City) ST: John Marquis 67-rated (Portsmouth)

Die Knappen

GK: Lorenzo Montipò 87-rated (Benevento)

Lorenzo Montipò 87-rated (Benevento) LB: Davide Zappacosta 78-rated (Genoa)

Davide Zappacosta 78-rated (Genoa) CB: Mattia Caldara 78-rated (Atalanta)

Mattia Caldara 78-rated (Atalanta) CB: Gianluca Mancini 76-rated (Roma)

Gianluca Mancini 76-rated (Roma) RB: Andrea Conti 77-rated (Parma)

Andrea Conti 77-rated (Parma) CDM: Javier Aginaga 81-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javier Aginaga 81-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Omar González 79-rated (Schalke 04)

Omar González 79-rated (Schalke 04) CM: Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli)

Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli) RM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

El Capitan

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Milan Škriniar 84-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 84-rated (Internazionale) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) RB: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United) CDM: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CAM: Luis Alberto 87-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 87-rated (Lazio) LM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RM: José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid)

National Idol

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Jonny Evans 83-rated (Leicester City)

Jonny Evans 83-rated (Leicester City) CB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CM: Fabinho 88-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 88-rated (Liverpool) CM: Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea) LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

League Finesse

GK: Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: Jonny Evans 83-rated (Leicester City)

Jonny Evans 83-rated (Leicester City) CB: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold 87-rated (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold 87-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham) RM: Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) ST: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

League Legend