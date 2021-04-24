How to complete Prime Icon Moments Del Piero SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This one has the less amount of squads to complete.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Alessandro Del Piero to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on April 18. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Del Piero card was originally released on Feb. 19 but it only got an SBC this month along with 93-rated Kenny Dalglish and 91-rated Michael Essien.

The 93-rated Prime Icon Moments Del Piero has high skills, such as 94-rated Dribbling, 94-rated Shooting, and 92-rated Passing, for a center forward. He also has four-star skill moves and five-star weak foot.

You can apply the engine chemistry style to boost his Pace (+5), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+2) even further and maximize his Vision, Crossing, Curve, and Dribbling.

This version of Del Piero costs around 710,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 650,000 on Xbox One, and is a lot more expensive on PC at 755,000 FUT coins. Since it’s a Prime Icon Moments card, it’s normal to expect such high prices.

This Prime Icon Moments Del Piero SBC will be available until June 12. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in six squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Top-notch, Squadra Azzurra Gloria, Pinturicchio, League Legend.

Six squads is a lot to complete, but you’ll have almost two months to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.

The first solution asks for Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one needs to have Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. The third one needs to be an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one Inform card or Red pick.

The fourth segment asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Italy. The fifth one requires an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Piemonte Calcio. The sixth squad asks for an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least a player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Alessandro Del Piero SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Sven Müller 63-rated (Hallescher)

Sven Müller 63-rated (Hallescher) LB: Sascha Härtel 61-rated (Erzgebirge Aue)

Sascha Härtel 61-rated (Erzgebirge Aue) CB: Korbinian Burger 64-rated (Magdeburg)

Korbinian Burger 64-rated (Magdeburg) CB: Dominik Franke 59-rated (Ingolstadt)

Dominik Franke 59-rated (Ingolstadt) RB: Tim Kircher 63-rated (VfB Lübeck)

Tim Kircher 63-rated (VfB Lübeck) CDM: Alexandru Răuță 64-rated (Dinamo 1948)

Alexandru Răuță 64-rated (Dinamo 1948) LM: Marcel Costly 64-rated (Waldhof)

Marcel Costly 64-rated (Waldhof) RM: Andrei Șerban 60-rated (Chindia)

Andrei Șerban 60-rated (Chindia) CAM: Robert Ion 64-rated (FCSB)

Robert Ion 64-rated (FCSB) ST: Daniel Popa 62-rated (Chindia)

Daniel Popa 62-rated (Chindia) ST: Mihai Roman 64-rated (FC Botoșani)

Rising Star

GK: Dejan Stojanovic 68-rated (FC St. Pauli)

Dejan Stojanovic 68-rated (FC St. Pauli) LB: Simon Strand 66-rated (Elfsborg)

Simon Strand 66-rated (Elfsborg) CB: Kirill Nababkin 71-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Kirill Nababkin 71-rated (CSKA Moscow) CB: Aleksandr Zhirov 71-rated (SV Sandhausen)

Aleksandr Zhirov 71-rated (SV Sandhausen) RB: Sebastian Ohlsson 66-rated (FC St. Pauli)

Sebastian Ohlsson 66-rated (FC St. Pauli) LM: Nabil Bahoui 68-rated (AIK)

Nabil Bahoui 68-rated (AIK) CM: Ivan Oblyakov 72-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Ivan Oblyakov 72-rated (CSKA Moscow) CM: Ilzat Akhmetov 72-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Ilzat Akhmetov 72-rated (CSKA Moscow) RM: Branimir Hrgota 65-rated (Greuther Fürth)

Branimir Hrgota 65-rated (Greuther Fürth) CF: Fedor Chalov 74-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Fedor Chalov 74-rated (CSKA Moscow) ST: Jordan Larsson 71-rated (Spartak Moscow)

Top-notch

GK: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham)

Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham) CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) RB: Agustín Marchesín 82-rated (Porto)

Agustín Marchesín 82-rated (Porto) LM: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) CM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) CM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CAM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Haris Seferović 81-rated (Benfica)

Squadra Azzurra Gloria

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United) CB: Guilherme Marinato 82-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Guilherme Marinato 82-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan) CDM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) CDM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) LM: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) RM: Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City) CAM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: Roberto Firmino 87-rated (Liverpool)

Pinturicchio

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) LB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) CB: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) CB: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus) RB: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Juventus)

Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Juventus) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RM: Ruslan Malinovskiy 82-rated (Atalanta)

Ruslan Malinovskiy 82-rated (Atalanta) ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

League Legend