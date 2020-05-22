How to complete Premium Flashback Allan SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This SBC will be here for the rest of the FIFA 20 cycle.

EA Sports added a new squad-building challenge (SBC) card to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today along with the Serie A Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo that’s started.

EA once again used the concept of a Normal and Premium Flashback card, this time with Allan from Napoli. The Normal Flashback Allan (an 88-rated card) is available for the next four days, while the Premium Flashback Allan (91-rated) will be around for the rest of the game.

The Premium Flashback Allan is a much better card than the Normal one, which isn’t worth completing at this stage of the game since you can buy better tradeable center midfielders from the FUT market.

Premium Flashback Allan is a well-rounded card. He has 86 Pace, 92 Defending, and 91 Physical, as well as good Dribbling and Passing stats. You can either use an anchor or shadow chemistry style on him, depending on how fast you want Premium Flashback Allan to be.

If you’re using a Serie A squad in Ultimate Team, this is an SBC you’ll want to complete. He obviously links with anyone from the Serie A and will offer a weak link for any Brazilians, which is a nation that has strong players like any version of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, Premium Flashback Militão 90-rated from Real Madrid, and TOTSSF Alex Telles 94-rated from Porto.

You’ll need to turn in three squads to complete the SBC. One is an 84-rated team with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Napoli. The second solution requires an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) player, and one player from Serie A. The third solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTSSF or TOTW player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Premium Flashback Allan right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. The SBC costs around 260,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and 300,000 FUT coins on PC.

Napoli

GK: Bernd Leno 84-rated (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno 84-rated (Arsenal) LB: Arkadiusz Milik 83-rated (Napoli)

Arkadiusz Milik 83-rated (Napoli) CB: Sokratis Papastathopoulos 84-rated (Arsenal)

Sokratis Papastathopoulos 84-rated (Arsenal) CB: Joël Matip 82-rated (Liverpool)

Joël Matip 82-rated (Liverpool) RB: Gylfi Sigurðsson 83-rated (Everton)

Gylfi Sigurðsson 83-rated (Everton) CDM: Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Liverpool)

Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Liverpool) CM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CM: Giovani Lo Celso 83-rated (Tottenham)

Giovani Lo Celso 83-rated (Tottenham) LW: Felipe Anderson 84-rated (West Ham)

Felipe Anderson 84-rated (West Ham) RW: Riyad Mahrez 84-rated (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez 84-rated (Manchester City) ST: Jamie Vardy 85-rated (Leicester City)

Serie A

GK: Bernd Leno 84-rated (Arsenal)

Bernd Leno 84-rated (Arsenal) LWB: Paulinho 88-rated (Braga)

Paulinho 88-rated (Braga) CB: Sokratis Papastathopoulos 84-rated (Arsenal)

Sokratis Papastathopoulos 84-rated (Arsenal) CB: Joël Matip 82-rated (Liverpool)

Joël Matip 82-rated (Liverpool) RWB: Davinson Sánchez 83-rated (Tottenham)

Davinson Sánchez 83-rated (Tottenham) CDM: Fabinho 85-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 85-rated (Liverpool) LM: Miralem Pjanić 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Miralem Pjanić 86-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CM: Gylfi Sigurðsson 83-rated (Everton)

Gylfi Sigurðsson 83-rated (Everton) RM: Riyad Mahrez 84-rated (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez 84-rated (Manchester City) ST: Jamie Vardy 85-rated (Leicester City)

Top Performer