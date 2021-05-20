How to complete POTM Yilmaz SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This card can be used as fodder.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Burak Yilmaz from Lille to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Yilmaz’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He received this LaLiga POTM version today for his performance throughout April.

EA has greatly boosted all of Yilmaz’s skills, including Passing (+15), Dribbling (+14), Physical (+11), Shooting (+10), Pace (+10), and Defending (+9), when you compare this new card to his 78-rated gold version.

His stats are good, but that will lower his price and make it more accessible. He has a three-star weak foot and skill moves. If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll increase his Dribbling (+6), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5), which will elevate his general quality.

This SBC costs around 26,500 FUT coins on PS4, 30,500 on Xbox One, and 27,300 on PC. This price is fair for his general stats. This card will be best used as fodder to complete future SBCs, such as 87-rated Headliners Bamba and 87-rated POTM Yazici, and 87-rated FUT Birthday Sanches.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one 81-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Ligue 1.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Burak Yılmaz SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: