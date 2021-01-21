How to complete POTM Yazici SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 91-rated UNFP Player of the Month (POTM) version of Yusuf Yazici from Lille Olympique to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Yazici already has an Inform from last year and received this POTM Ligue 1 version today, but EA hasn’t given the specific reason for why he was selected. This SBC will expire on Feb. 21.

EA has massively increased all of Yazici’s skills, including Pace (+15), Shooting (+14), Physical (+13), Passing (+12), Defending (+11), and Dribbling (+11), when you compare this new card to his 76-rated gold version. His Acceleration, Agility, and Balance stats are incredibly low for a striker, but you can apply the engine chemistry style to upgrade these skills.

This SBC costs around 57,700 FUT coins on PS4 and is a touch more expensive on Xbox One (64,700) and PC (63,900). It isn’t an expensive card but we recommend playing with him as a central attacking midfielder instead of a striker to best use his skills.

If you want to complete POTM Yazici SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Top Form and Ligue 1. The first one requires an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform card. The second solution must have an 83-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Conforama.

If you complete the POTM Yazici SBC, you should consider using the engine chemistry style since it’ll boost his Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5). But you can also go with a catalyst chemistry style if you want to compensate for his low Pace (+10) and further increase his Passing (+6) depending on how you want to use this card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Lars Stindl SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: Agustín Marchesín 82-rated (Porto)

Agustín Marchesín 82-rated (Porto) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Pepe 81-rated (Porto)

Pepe 81-rated (Porto) CB: Iván Marcano 81-rated (Porto)

Iván Marcano 81-rated (Porto) RB: Carraça 75-rated (Porto)

Carraça 75-rated (Porto) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) CM: Marten de Roon 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marten de Roon 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: Younès Belhanda 82-rated (Galatasaray)

Younès Belhanda 82-rated (Galatasaray) RM: Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir) CF: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Genoa)

Duván Zapata 83-rated (Genoa) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Ligue 1