How to complete POTM Stindl SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 91-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Lars Stindl from Borussia Mönchengladbach to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Stindl already has an Inform from last year and received this POTM Bundesliga version today for his four goals and one assist in four games during December. This SBC will expire on Feb. 15.

EA has generally upgraded all of Stindl’s skills, including Pace (+8), Passing (+8), Shooting (+7), Dribbling (+7), Defending (+7), and Physical (+7), when you compare this new card to his 80-rated gold version. This isn’t a game-changing card because of his low pace, but considering his performance outside of FIFA 21, it was a good choice for a TOTM card.

This SBC costs around 43,850 FUT coins on PS4 and is a touch more expensive on Xbox One (47,150) and on PC (46,500). But it isn’t that expensive of a card when looking at his general stat ratings, which go as high as 89.

If you want to complete POTM Stindl SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Borrusia M’gladbach and Bundesliga. The first one requires an 82-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Borussia Mönchengladbach. The second solution must have an 83-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga.

If you complete the POTM Stindl SBC, you should consider using the shadow chemistry style since it’ll boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9). But you can also go with a catalyst chemistry style if you want more Pace (+10) and Passing (+7) depending on how you want to use this card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Lars Stindl SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Borrusia M’gladbach

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) LB: Angeliño Tasende 80-rated (RB Leipzig)

Angeliño Tasende 80-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Vilarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Vilarreal) CB: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) RB: Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Roma)

Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Roma) CDM: Konrad Laimer83-rated (Chelsea)

Konrad Laimer83-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: Jonas Hofmann 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Jonas Hofmann 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CAM: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen) RM: Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

