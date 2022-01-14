How to complete POTM Sterling SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

It's an expensive card, but a great one.

A 91-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City was introduced to FIFA 22’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu today.

He already has an 89-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) card and a 90-rated Winter Wildcards version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added this Premier League POTM card to celebrate his general performance throughout December.

EA has somewhat increased Sterling’s Physical (+5), Passing (+4), Pace (+4), Shooting (+4), Dribbling (+4), and Defending (+3) stats compared to his 88-rated gold version. You won’t see much of a difference in stats compared to his Winter Wildcards version, though.

The devs didn’t change his four-star skill moves and three-star weak foot, but you can apply the marksman chemistry style to further increase his Dribbling (+8), Shooting (+7), and Physical (+6). This will take his Dribbling to the max level and improve several of his stats.

If you want to get Sterling’s POTM version, you’ll need to turn in three different squads: Top Form, National Duty, and Premier League.

SBC Conditions Reward Top Form 85-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small rare gold players pack National Duty 86-rated with 65 chemistry minimum and one England player. Rare electrum players pack Premier League 87-rated with 55 chemistry minimum and one player from Premier League. Mega pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Raheem Sterling SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Top Form

GK: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) LB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CB: 87-rated TOTW Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

87-rated TOTW Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) CM: 85-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

85-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CM: 84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) CM: 87-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

87-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid) LW: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

National Duty

GK: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CB: 88-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) CDM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester CIty)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester CIty) CDM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: 84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea) CAM: 84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City)

84-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City) CAM: 87-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Premier League