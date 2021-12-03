How to complete POTM Sangaré SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this card by completing just one squad.

EA Sports added an 84-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Ibrahim Sangaré from PSV to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Sangaré already has an 83-rated Rulebreaker version, so this is his second special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added this card to celebrate his two goals in three games during November.

The devs generally upgraded all of Sangaré’s stats when you compare this new card to his 77-rated gold version: Pace (+9), Defending (+9), Shooting (+8), Passing (+8), Shooting (+8), and Dribbling (+7). But he still has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. You can apply the shadow chemistry style, though, to further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8).

This SBC costs around 14,150 FUT coins on PlayStation, 16,600 on Xbox, and 13,850 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Sangaré SBC, you’ll have until the last day of December.

If you’re interested in getting this card, you’ll need to build just one squad: an 82-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Eredivisie.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Ibrahim Sangaré SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: