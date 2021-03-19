How to complete POTM Sancho SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 89-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Sancho’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He received this Bundesliga POTM version today for his performance in February. This SBC will expire on April 16.

EA has somewhat increased all of Sancho’s skills, including Pace (+4), Shooting (+4), Physical (+3), Passing (+2), Dribbling (+2), and Defending (+2) when you compare this new card to his 87-rated gold version. It’s a good card for players who are starting out, but there isn’t anything special about his stats.

To further improve POTM Sancho’s stats, you can apply the hunter chemistry style, which will boost his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+7) and maximize his Acceleration and Volley skills. You can also go with the basic option. Either way, it’s not a bad card.

This SBC costs around 172,250 FUT coins on PS4, 180,550 on Xbox One, and 192,900 on PC. POTM Sancho is fairly priced for his general stats and five-star skills and three-star weak foot. But since there are already several similar cards to POTM Sancho that have been released during this game cycle, this current price isn’t worth it.

If you want to complete POTM Sancho SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: BVB and Bundesliga. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Borussia Dortmund. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Jadon Sancho SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

BVB

GK: Koen Cateels 79-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Cateels 79-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CAM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Bundesliga