How to complete February’s POTM Rashford SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford received an 88-rated Player of the Month (POTM) card on March 10 that players can get by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The FIFA community gets to decide who is the best player from a specific league out of a list of players that EA selects monthly. Among Iheanacho, Leno, Emerson Royal, and Solomon, Rashford was the player with the most votes this time around.

This is Rashford’s third POTM card in FIFA 23: the first card was 84-rated while the second one was 87-rated. This time, the devs raised his skills to vary from 82 to 93, expect for his 49-rated Defending.

He had his Physical (+11), Passing (+9), Defending (+8), Shooting (+6), Pace (+6), and Dribbling (+6) generally increased compared to his 81-rated gold version.

You’ll need to turn in five different squads to complete this POTM Rashford SBC: Manchester United, England, an 86-rated Squad, an 87-rated Squad, and an 88-rated Squad. Here are each of the conditions and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward Manchester United 83-rated squad with at least one player from Manchester United. Gold pack England 84-rated squad that has no less than one player from one TOTW (Inform) card, plus one English player. Mixed players pack 86-rated Squad A squad with 86 points of rating minimum. Prime mixed players pack 87-rated Squad An 87-rated squad that has at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Prime electrum players pack 88-rated Squad A squad with 88 points of rating minimum. Rare electrum players pack

Building all of these squads will amount to around 627,100 FUT coins on consoles and 695,500 FUT coins on PC. You’ll have a whole month to turn in everything before the SBC expires on April 10.

Here is the list with the cheapest solution, at time of writing, for each squad to complete POTM Marcus Rashford SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA content:

How to complete February’s POTM Rashford SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester United

GK: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) LB: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

82-rated Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) CB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CB: 82-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

82-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) RB: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) LM: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) CM: 82-rated Marko Arnautović (Bologna)

82-rated Marko Arnautović (Bologna) CM: 82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) RM: 82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham)

82-rated Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham) ST: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) ST: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

England

GK: 82-rated Dimitri Payet (Olympique de Marseille)

82-rated Dimitri Payet (Olympique de Marseille) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: 85-rated TOTW José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

85-rated TOTW José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LM: 84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur)

84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

84-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) CM: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) RM: 83-rated Jorge “Koke” Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Jorge “Koke” Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) LW: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchetser City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchetser City) RW: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) ST: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

86-rated Squad

GK: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Nott’m Forest)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Nott’m Forest) LB: 87-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool)

87-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool) CB: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CB: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) CDM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) LM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RM: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) CAM: 87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

87-rated Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayer Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

87-rated Squad

GK: 88-rated Luka Modric (Rael Madrid)

88-rated Luka Modric (Rael Madrid) LB: 87-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

87-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Nott’m Forest)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Nott’m Forest) CB: 88-rated Marquinhos Corrêa (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Marquinhos Corrêa (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CDM: 84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale)

84-rated Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale) CDM: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) CAM: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) CAM: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) CAM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 88-rated Mario Gomez (HERO)

88-rated Squad