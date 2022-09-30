How to complete POTM Rashford SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You have to turn in three squads.

EA released an 84-rated POTM version of Manchester United’s striker Marcus Rashford in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this untradable card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Players can decide who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version by voting monthly on select players based on their performance. Rashford represents the best player in the Premier League and received this POTM version because of his outstanding performance in September.

EA upgraded Rashford’s Physical (+6), Defending (+5), Passing (+4), Dribbling (+2), Shooting (+2), and Pace (+1) from his 81-rated gold version for this POTM version.

You can apply the finisher chemistry style if you use this card on your team and further improve his Shooting (+9) and Dribbling (+9), which will maximize his Shot Power and Dribbling stats.

This SBC asks for three solutions: Manchester United, England, and Premier League. Here are all the conditions and rewards for each squad:

SBC Conditions Reward Manchester United 84-rated squad and at least one player from Manchester United. Small electrum players pack England 85-rated team plus at least one English player. Jumbo gold pack Premier League 86-rated and no less than one player from the Premier League. Rare gold players pack

Building these three segments will cost players around 124,250 to 132,750 FUT coins across all available platforms. This price can be reduced if you craft some cards instead of buying all of them on the FUT market, though.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Marcus Rashford SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete POTM Marcus Rashford SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester United

GK: 81-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

81-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United) LB: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) CB: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) CB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) RB: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CDM: 84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus)

84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus) CDM: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) CAM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CAM: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) ST: 84-rated Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

England

GK: 86-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

86-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) LB: 85-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 85-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

85-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) CB: 85-rated Filip Kostić (Juventus)

85-rated Filip Kostić (Juventus) RB: 86-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

86-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) CM: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CM: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) LW: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) RW: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) ST: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

Premier League