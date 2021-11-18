How to complete POTM Nkunku SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four squads in one month to get this card.

EA Sports added an 88-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Nkunku’s fourth special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team if you take into account his two TOTW versions and the 86-rated Rulebreakers version. He received this Bundesliga POTM version today for his performance in October.

EA generally upgraded all of Nkunku’s skills, including Physical (+11), Passing (+8), Shooting (+8), Defending (+8), Pace (+7), and Dribbling (+6), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated silver version.

He still has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, though. You can apply the anchor chemistry style to further increase his Defending (+7), Physical (+6), and Pace (+5), which will balance his stats and raise his skills to 82 and above.

This SBC costs around 229,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, 245,850 on Xbox, and 244,900 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Nkunku SBC, you’ll have one month, until Dec. 18. If you’re interested in getting this card, you’ll need to build four squads.

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) player, and one player from RB Leipzig. Small electrum players pack France 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) player, and one player from France. Small prime gold players pack Bundesliga 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. Prime electrum players pack Top Form 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) player. Rare electrum players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Nkunku SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: Dominik Livaković 82-rated (Dinamo Zagreb)

Dominik Livaković 82-rated (Dinamo Zagreb) CB: TOTW Duje Caleta-Car 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

TOTW Duje Caleta-Car 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Pau Francisco Torres 82-rated (Villarreal)

Pau Francisco Torres 82-rated (Villarreal) CB: Mario Hermoso 82-rated (Altético de Madrid)

Mario Hermoso 82-rated (Altético de Madrid) LM: Ante Rebić 82-rated (Milan)

Ante Rebić 82-rated (Milan) CM: Daniel Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Daniel Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Gareth Bale 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Gareth Bale 82-rated (Real Madrid) LF: Ivan Perišić 81-rated (Internazionale)

Ivan Perišić 81-rated (Internazionale) RF: Lucas Vázquez 81-rated (Real Madrid)

Lucas Vázquez 81-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Alexander Isak 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

France

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham)

Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham) LB: Lucas Hernández 83-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 83-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City) CB: Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United) RB: TOTW Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan)

TOTW Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan) CDM: Jordan Henderson84-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson84-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City) CAM: Kai Havertz 84-rated (Chelsea)

Kai Havertz 84-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea) ST: Youri Tielemans 84-rated (Leicester City)

Bundesliga

GK: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: Koen Casteels 86-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 86-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) RB: Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester United)

Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester United) CM: Kingsley Coman 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

Kingsley Coman 86-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Ilkay Gündogan 85-rated (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gündogan 85-rated (Manchester City) LW: Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: André Silva 84-rated (RB Leipzig)

André Silva 84-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Leroy Sané 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Top Form