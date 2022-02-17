How to complete POTM Müller SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

His perfomance last month got him this new version.

A 91-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Thomas Müller from Bayern Munich is now available in FIFA 22. You can access it in the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

This is Müller’s fourth special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team counting his two Team of the Week (TOTW) cards and a Flashback version, the highest-rated of those being his 89-rated TOTW card. EA added this Bundesliga POTM card to celebrate his general performance in January.

If you compare this POTM version to his 87-rated gold card, EA gave Müller’s skills a general increase, such as his Pace (+8), Dribbling (+7), Physical (+6), Shooting (+4), and Passing (+4). There isn’t much of a difference when looking at his 89-rated TOTW version, though.

POTM Müller still has only three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. But you can apply the engine chemistry style to boost his Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5). This will maximize his Crossing stat.

This SBC costs from around 57,500 to 60,200 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you want to complete the POTM Müller SBC, you have until March 17 to turn in an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Thomas Müller SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: