How to complete POTM Messi SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

It's a lot of squads, but it's still for Messi.

Lionel Messi received his first Player of the Month (POTM) version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team earlier this month. The 92-rated special card can be obtained by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

EA sets a monthly voting pool to let FIFA players decide who will get an upgraded POTM version. Messi’s performance during September led the FIFA community to select him as the best Ligue 1 player.

You won’t notice much of a difference between this 92-rated POTM version and Messi’s original 91-rated gold card since the devs only increased all of his skills by one point. His highest skills are his 95-rated Dribbling, 91-rated Passing, and 90-rated Shooting.

The only true difference is Messi’s new position. He was changed from a right winger to a central attacking midfielder. But aside from that, his skill moves and weak foot didn’t get an upgrade as well.

This is a great chance to get a special version of the famous Paris Saint-Germain forward, though. If you use this card on your team, you can apply the hunter chemistry style to improve his Pace (+8) and Shooting (+5) and maximize his Finishing and Volleys stats.

You’ll have to complete six squads to get this untradable POTM Messi card: PSG, Argentina, Ligue 1, Top Form, 87-rated Squad, and 88-rated Squad. Here are all the conditions and the respective rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward PSG 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Paris Saint-Germain. Mixed players pack Argentina 85-rated squad, no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Argentinian player. Prime mixed pack Ligue 1 86-rated team with at least one player with an overall rating of 87 minimum, and plus one player Ligue 1. Jumbo premium players pack Top Form 87-rated squad with no less than one TOTW (Inform) card. Rare gold pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated team and at least one player with an overall rating of 88 minimum. Prime gold players pack 88-rated Squad Just an 88-rated squad. Mega pack

The total cost for all of the necessary cards to build these teams amounts to around 818,700 to 859,500 FUT coins across all available platforms, but you can use the available time to reduce the price by crafting cards.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Lionel Messi SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete POTM Lionel Messi SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

PSG

GK: 84-rated Martin Terrier (Rennes)

84-rated Martin Terrier (Rennes) LB: 84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

84-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) CB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CB: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) RB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) CM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) LW: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) RW: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) ST: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

Argentina

GK: 86-rated TOTW Dušan Vlahovic (Juventus)

86-rated TOTW Dušan Vlahovic (Juventus) LB: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CB: 84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale)

84-rated Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Internazionale) CB: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) RB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CM: 84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: 87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City)

87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City) LW: 86-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale)

86-rated Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale) RW: 83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

Ligue 1

GK: 87-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool)

87-rated Fabinho Tavares (Liverpool) LB: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CB: 84-rated MIkel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated MIkel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CB: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) RB: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) LM: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) CM: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) CM: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) RM: 86-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

86-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) ST: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

Top Form

GK: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LB: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) CB: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) RB: 84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) CDM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CDM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CAM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray) CAM: 88-rated Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

88-rated Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) ST: 91-rated Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

91-rated Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) ST: 89-rated TOTW Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

87-rated Squad

GK: 88-rated Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

88-rated Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) LB: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) CB: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) CB: 84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale)

84-rated Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale) RB: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) CM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) LW: 84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) RW: 89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) ST: 91-rated Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

88-rated Squad