How to complete POTM Lewandowski SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA released a Player of the Month (POTM) themed squad-building challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Nov. 4. The reward is a 92-rated POTM version of Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona.

Players can decide who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version by voting monthly on select players based on their performance. EA is celebrating Lewandowski’s five goals and two assists he performed during October and electing him the best player in LaLiga.

Lewandowski had all of his skills slightly increased for his POTM version compared to his 91-rated gold card. You won’t see much of a difference as the upgrade ranges from one to two points, focused on his Pace and Passing.

You can apply the hawk chemistry style when using POTM Lewandowski to further boost his Shooting (+5), Pace (+4), and Physical (+4). It will raise these skills to 97, 81, and 88, respectively.

You’ll have to complete two squads to get POTM Lewandowski. The LaLiga segment asks for an 86-rated squad with at least one player from LaLiga, while the 88-rated Squad only has to be an 88-rated team with no more conditions.

If you buy all the necessary cards, you’ll spend from around 308,300 to 316,650 FUT coins to build both squads. You’ll also earn a premium gold players pack and a mega pack besides the POTM Lewandowski card.

The SBC will be available for one month, until Dec. 4, so you should have enough time to craft cards and spend the least possible FUT coins on the market without hurrying.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Robert Lewandowski SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete POTM Robert Lewandowski SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

LaLiga

GK: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) LB: 84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale)

84-rated Edin Džeko (Internazionale) CB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CB: 84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) RB: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) LM: 84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

84-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) CM: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

84-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) RM: 88-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

88-rated Luka Modric (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

