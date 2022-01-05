How to complete POTM Laborde SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until Jan. 20 to complete just one squad.

An 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Gaëtan Laborde from Rennes was introduced to FIFA 22’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu on Dec. 22.

This French player already has two Team of the Week versions in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: one 83-rated and one 85-rated card. EA added this Ligue 1 POTM card to celebrate his general performance throughout November.

The devs gave this new version a general upgrade to all of his skills when compared to his 80-rated gold version, including his Dribbling (+10), Passing (+9), Pace (+9), Shooting (+8), Defending (+7), and Physical (+7).

He still has a four-star weak foot and three-star skill moves, though. You can apply the engine chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+5), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+5). This will take his already high stats to another level and increase the card’s quality.

This SBC costs from around 35,600 to 40,250 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox consoles, and PC. If you want to complete the POTM Laborde SBC, you have until Jan. 20 to build one 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Gaëtan Laborde SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: