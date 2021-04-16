How to complete POTM Kostic SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have until May 16 to complete two squads.

EA Sports added an 88-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Filip Kostić from Eintracht Frankfurt to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Kostić’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He received this Bundesliga POTM version today for his five goals scored in five games during March.

EA has somewhat upgraded all of Kostić’s skills, including Shooting (+9), Passing (+8), Physical (+5), Dribbling (+5), Pace (+5), and Defending (+5) when you compare this new card to his 83-rated gold version.

This card has generally balanced skills, but just a two-star weak foot and three-star skill moves. If you apply the finisher chemistry style, you’ll increase his Shooting (+9) and Dribbling (+6).

Since this card isn’t going to perform brilliantly upfront because of the lack of skill moves and weak foot, the best way to use it would be in the left wing-back position, with three center-backs holding the backline. For that purpose, we’d advise either the anchor or the shadow chemistry style, which will boost his Defending stats.

Even if you don’t like this card, it’s worth doing the challenge just because the price is great and you’ll have an 88-rated card to use in an SBC of your preference down the line.

This SBC costs around 59,850 FUT coins on PS4, 63,850 on Xbox One, and 65,850 on PC. The price is fair for his stats and you can make strong links with great players such as the 89-rated Winter Refresh Jovic.

If you want to complete POTM Kostić SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Bundesliga and Top Form. You have until May 16 to complete these squads.

The first solution requires an 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. The second one asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one Inform card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Filip Kostić SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bundesliga

GK: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremens)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremens) CB: Dominique Heintz 75-rated (Werder Bremen)

Dominique Heintz 75-rated (Werder Bremen) CB: Niklas Moisander 75-rated (Genoa)

Niklas Moisander 75-rated (Genoa) CB: Makoto Hasebe 76-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Makoto Hasebe 76-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LM: Vincenzo Grifo 78-rated (Freiburg)

Vincenzo Grifo 78-rated (Freiburg) CM: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Sami Khedira 81-rated (Hertha Berlim)

Sami Khedira 81-rated (Hertha Berlim) RM: Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid)

Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid) CAM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (VfL Wolfsbur)

Wout Weghorst 81-rated (VfL Wolfsbur) ST: Kevin Volland 81-rated (Monaco)

Top Form