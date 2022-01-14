How to complete POTM Karlsson SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have one month to get this card.

EA released an 84-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Jesper Karlsson from AZ in FIFA 22 today. You can access it in the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

This is Karlsson’s second special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He has an 83-rated Signature Signings version. EA added this POTM card to celebrate his general performance throughout December.

You won’t see much of a difference in stats compared to his latest TOTW version. But if you look at his 78-rated gold version, you’ll see that EA gave this POTM card a huge upgrade to all of his skills. The highest increases were made to his Passing (+12), Dribbling (+12), Pace (+11), and Shooting (+11).

POTM Karlsson still has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. If you apply the marksman chemistry style, you can boost his Physical (+5), Shooting (+8), and Dribbling (+8). This will take his already high stats to another level and leave only one skill with a low rating: his 41-rated Defending.

This SBC costs from around 21,450 to 22,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you want to complete the POTM Karlsson SBC, you have until Feb. 14 to build one 82-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Eredivisie.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Jesper Karlsson SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: