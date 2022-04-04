How to complete POTM Kane SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This SBC will be available for one month.

The new Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for March is a 93-rated Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Players can get their hands on this card by completing a squad-building challenge in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Players voted to decide who would receive this upgraded version based on his performance during March. Kane was chosen between players like Andrew Roberston from Liverpool, Buyako Saka from Arsenal, and Dejan Kulusevski from Piemonte Calcio.

When compared to his original 90-rated gold version, the devs increased his Pace (+6), Dribbling (+5), Passing (+4), Shooting (+3), Physical (+3), and Defending (+3). He has generally high skills ranging from 76 to 94, except for his 50-rated Defending.

We recommend you apply the engine chemistry style to further boost his Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5), which are great for this striker position. This will highlight his Vision, Curve, and Dribbling stats.

EA added this SBC on April 1 and will be available until April 29 for players to complete one 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League. It’s pretty expensive for just one squad if you buy all the necessary cards, priced from around 146,050 to 160,800 FUT coins.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete this POTM Harry Kane SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content: