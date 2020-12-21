How to complete POTM Haaland SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 90-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to FIFA 21 on Friday, Dec. 18. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Haaland received this Bundesliga POTM for scoring five goals in November. He’s already received two Inform cards this year and got a Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) card earlier this month. This SBC will expire on Jan. 18.

EA generally improved Haaland’s skills, including Dribbling (+9), Passing (+9), Shooting (+7), Pace (+6), and Defending (+6), when you compare this new card to his 84-rated gold version. This POTM version is a great card, especially when you apply the engine chemistry style, which will take his Pace and Dribbling to another level.

This SBC costs around 333,150 FUT coins on PS4 and 333,100 on Xbox One but is slightly more expensive on PC (367,700 FUT coins). POTM Haaland’s value is surprisingly low considering that the last POTM card EA released almost reached one million FUT coins for an untradeable card.

If you want to complete POTM Haaland SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads: BVB, Bundesliga, and Top Form. The first squad requires an 84-rated team with an 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Borussia Dortmund. The second team requests an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from Bundesliga. The third and final squad asks for an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and one Inform card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Erling Haaland SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

BVB

GK: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Felipe 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Hugo Mallo 82-rated (Celta de Vigo)

Hugo Mallo 82-rated (Celta de Vigo) CDM: Frenkie de Jong 85-rated (Barcelona)

Frenkie de Jong 85-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) CAM: Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) RM: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

Bundesliga

GK: Bernd Leno 85-rated (Arsneal)

Bernd Leno 85-rated (Arsneal) LB: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) CB: Joël Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joël Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) CB: Rui Patrício 85-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 85-rated (Wolverhampton) RB: Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City)

Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool) CM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester) CM: Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham)

Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham) LW: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RW: Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Alexandre Lacazette 83-rated (Arsenal)

Top Form