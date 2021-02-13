How to complete POTM Gündogan SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of İlkay Gündoğan from Manchester City to FIFA 21 on Feb. 12. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Gündoğan’s first special card. He received this Premiere League POTM version today for his performance as a center midfielder during January. This SBC will expire on March 12.

EA has given an average upgrade to all of Gündoğan’s skills, including Shooting (+6), Pace (+5), Physical (+4), Passing (+3), Dribbling (+3) when you compare this new card to his 83-rated gold version. Gündoğan deserved this card, but we recommend you apply the shadow chemistry style to elevate his Pace and Defending.

This SBC costs around 48,750 FUT coins on PS4, 49,700 on Xbox One, and 51,450 on PC. It’s a fairly priced card for his stats and Manchester City fans can put him to good use.

If you want to complete POTM Gündoğan SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one that requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Manchester City.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM İlkay Gündoğan SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: