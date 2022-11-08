How to complete POTM Gakpo SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Cody Gakpo is yet again the chosen Player of the Month (POTM) for Eredivisie in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can get his new POTM card by completing a themed squad-building challenge.

EA sets a monthly voting pool to let FIFA players decide who will get an upgraded POTM version. Gakpo had already won last month and his performance during October led him to be selected now as the best Eredivisie player again.

Compared to Gakpo’s 83-rated gold version, his Passing (+6), Physical (+6), Shooting (+4), Dribbling (+4), Defending (+4), and Pace (+3) received a general upgrade to his new POTM card. Their rating range from 80 to 90, except for his 45-rated Defending.

After receiving the POTM Gakpo card, we recommend applying the engine chemistry style to further improve his skills. It will increase his Passing (+5), Dribbling (+5), and Pace (+4), which are essential for his left-winger position.

To earn POTM Gakpo, you’ll have to complete two squads: Top Form and Netherlands. The first solution needs to be an 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. The second one requires an 84-rated team with no less than a card with an overall rating of 85 minimum, and one player from the Netherlands.

Building both squads from scratch will cost you from around 50,250 to 50,750 FUT coins. Each squad also rewards players with a different players pack, so you’ll also receive a small electrum players pack and a small prime electrum players pack.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Eredivisie POTM Cody Gakpo SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) CB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CB: 83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 78-rated TOTW David McGoldrick (Derby County)

78-rated TOTW David McGoldrick (Derby County) RM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) LW: 83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) RW: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

Netherlands