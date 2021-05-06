How to complete POTM Fernando SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have until June to finish his two squads and get this card.

EA Sports added an 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Fernando Reges from Sevilla to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Fernando’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He received this LaLiga POTM version today for his performance throughout April.

EA has generally upgraded all of Fernando’s skills, including Passing (+7), Defending (+6), Pace (+5), Dribbling (+5), Physical (+5), and Shooting (+5) when you compare this new card to his 83-rated gold version.

His stats are a little low for a POTM card, but that will lower his price and make it more accessible. He has a three-star weak foot and skills moves. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), which will maximize his Standing and Sliding Tackle.

This SBC costs around 65,450 FUT coins on PS4, 66,750 on Xbox One, and 75,050 on PC. The price is fair for his general stats. He isn’t a meta card but can still make strong links with incredible players, such as 91-rated Casemiro and 90-rated What If Gomez, as well as legendary Brazilian players like Pelé, Ronaldinho, and Garrincha.

If you want to complete POTM Fernando SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Sevilla FC and La Liga. You have until June 3 to complete these squads.

The first solution requires an 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and at least one player from Sevilla. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Fernando Reges SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Sevilla FC

GK: Tomás Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla)

Tomás Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla) LB: Jan Bořil 78-rated (Slavia Prague)

Jan Bořil 78-rated (Slavia Prague) CB: Nacho Fernández 78-rated (Real Madrid)

Nacho Fernández 78-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Cote 83-rated (Eibar)

Cote 83-rated (Eibar) RB: Joseba Zaldúa 79-rated (Real Sociedad)

Joseba Zaldúa 79-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: William Carvalho 80-rated (Real Betis)

William Carvalho 80-rated (Real Betis) CM: Andrés Guardado 78-rated (Real Betis)

Andrés Guardado 78-rated (Real Betis) CM: Mauro Arambarri 80-rated (Getafe)

Mauro Arambarri 80-rated (Getafe) LW: Pablo Piatti 78-rated (Elche)

Pablo Piatti 78-rated (Elche) RW: Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid)

Fabián Orellana 79-rated (Real Valladolid) ST: Youssef En-Nesyri 78-rated (Sevilla)

La Liga