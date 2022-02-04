How to complete POTM de Gea SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have a whole month to get this card.

An 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of David de Gea from Manchester United is now available in FIFA 22. You can access it in the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

This is de Gea’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added this Premier League POTM card to celebrate his general performance in January.

If you compare his 84-rated gold card to this new version, EA gave de Gea’s goalkeeper skills a small increase, such as his Positioning (+6), Handling (+5), Kicking (+3), Diving (+3), and Reflexes (+3). His normal skills didn’t get any upgrades.

POTM de Gea still has only one-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. But you can apply the glove chemistry style to boost his Diving (+10) and Handling (+15). This will maximize those skills and make him an incredible goalkeeper.

This SBC costs from around 39,950 to 37,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you want to complete the POTM de Gea SBC, you have until March 4 to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and Spain. If you complete both squads, you’ll also receive a small electrum players pack and a small rare mixed players pack.

The first solution requires an 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Manchester United. The second one asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one Spanish player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM David de Gea SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 82-rated Pierluigi Gollini (Tottenham Hotspur)

82-rated Pierluigi Gollini (Tottenham Hotspur) LB: 82-rated Alex Telles (Manchester United)

82-rated Alex Telles (Manchester United) CB: 81-rated James Tarkowski (Burnley)

81-rated James Tarkowski (Burnley) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 80-rated Vladimír Coufal (West Ham)

80-rated Vladimír Coufal (West Ham) CDM: 80-rated Naby Keïta (Liverpool)

80-rated Naby Keïta (Liverpool) CDM: 80-ated João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

80-ated João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM : 82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

: 82-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: 82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) ST: 82-rated Richarlison de Andrade (Everton)

82-rated Richarlison de Andrade (Everton) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Spain