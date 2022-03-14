How to complete POTM Courtois SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can now get a Player of the Month (POTM) version of Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card was added on March 11 and you can get it by completing a squad-building challenge.

EA selects a player every month to praise and represent different leagues. Courtois was selected in this promotion with a 91-rated LaLiga POTM version because of his performance during February, for example.

EA upgraded all of Courtois’ goalkeeper skills, including his Diving (+4), Kicking (+3), Positioning (+3), Handling (+2), Reflexes (+2), and Speed (+2). His other skills remained the same as his original 89-rated gold version, however.

To get this 91-rated version of Courtois, you only need to turn in one 85-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player LaLiga player. You have a whole month, until April 11, to build this squad, so you don’t need to worry about time.

If you build it from scratch, you’ll spend around 91,250 to 97,050 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and PC. You can use the time this card will be available to craft the cards you need to complete this SBC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Thibaut Courtois SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: