How to complete POTM Correa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You only have to complete one squad to get this card.

EA released an 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Ángel Correa from Atlético de Madrid in FIFA 22 today. You can access it in the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

This is Correa’s fourth special version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but it’s the highest-rated one. EA added this LaLiga POTM card to celebrate Correa’s overall performance in January.

The devs generally upgraded Correa’s Passing (+6), Shooting (+5), Pace (+4), Dribbling (+4), Defending (+4), and Physical (+4) when compared to his original 83-rated gold version. If you compare it to his 86-rated Versus Ice and Fire version, however, you won’t see much of a change.

POTM Correa still has four-star skill moves and weak foot. You can apply the hunter chemistry style to boost his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+6). This will maximize his Pace stats and leave them at 99-rated and 94-rated, respectively.

This SBC costs around 86,000 to 91,450 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you want to complete the POTM Correa SBC, you have until March 4 to turn in just an 85-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Ángel Correa SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: