How to complete POTM Boulaya SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 82-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Farid Boulaya from FC Metz to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Boulaya’s first special card. He received this POTM Ligue 1 version today for his performance in January. This SBC will expire on March 18.

EA has greatly increased all of Boulaya’s skills, including Shooting (+15), Passsing (+13), Physical (+13), Pace (+10), and Dribbling (+10) when you compare this new card to his 78-rated gold version. Boulaya’s stats are balanced and he has five-star skills and a four-star weak foot, which elevate the card’s quality.

This SBC costs around 28,650 FUT coins on PS4, 22,600 on Xbox One, and 20,050 on PC. It’s a fairly priced card for his stats, with skills around the 80 ratings.

If you want to complete POTM Boulaya SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one team that requires an 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform Card, and at least one player from Ligue 1.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Boulaya SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: