How to complete POTM Bamba SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Jonathan Bamba from Lille to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Bamba’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The 24-year-old French winger won the Ligue 1 POTM trophy for creating goals for Lille during the month of October. This SBC will expire on Dec. 19.

EA has boosted all of Bambas’s stats, including Passing (+8), Shooting (+6), Dribbling (+4), Physical (+4), and Pace (+4), when you compare this new card to Bamba’s 82-rated Inform. This POTM version of Bamba has great stats overall and can be deadly if you apply the finisher chemistry style to boost his Shooting and Dribbling stats even more.

This SBC costs around 330,000 FUT coins on console and is more expensive on PC (around 360,000 FUT coins). Although the card itself is great, it does look a bit overpriced for an untradeable player. If you don’t have too many FUT coins, completing this SBC will probably hurt your coin balance for weeks.

If you want to complete the POTM Bamba SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. The first must be an 85-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from the Ligue 1. The second team must be an 86-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, and at least one French player. The third solution is an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one Inform.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Bamba SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Ligue 1

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) LB: Alex Sandro 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Alex Sandro 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale) RB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Sergej Milinković-Savić 85-rated (Lazio)

Sergej Milinković-Savić 85-rated (Lazio) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) LM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma) RM: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Internazionale)

Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Internazionale) CF: Alejandro Gómez 86-rated (Atalanta)

Alejandro Gómez 86-rated (Atalanta) ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

National duty

GK: Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)

Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: Fernandinho 84-rated (Manchester City)

Fernandinho 84-rated (Manchester City) CB: Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea) RB: Giorgio Chiellini 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Giorgio Chiellini 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale) CM: Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool) CM: Arthur Melo 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Arthur Melo 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LW: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RW: José María Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José María Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Top form