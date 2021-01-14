How to complete POTM Aspas SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 89-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Iago Aspas from Celta de Vigo to FIFA 21 on Tuesday, Jan 13. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Aspas received this LaLiga POTM for December. He’s already received one Inform card last year and another earlier this month. This SBC will expire on Feb. 13.

EA somewhat improved Aspas’ skills, including Physical (+9), Passing (+7), Shooting (+5), Pace (+5), and Defending (+5), when you compare this new card to his 84-rated gold version. This POTM version is a great card when compared to his other cards with high stats. His low Balance can be improved by applying the engine chemistry style, which will take his Dribbling, Passing, and Pace to another level.

This SBC costs around 108,100 FUT coins on PS4 and 115,450 on Xbox One but is slightly more expensive on PC (123,150 FUT coins). Although POTM Aspas only has three-star skill moves, the SBC value is great if you’re tired of using the same players and want to test someone new instead. You can easily link him to other great players such as any version of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, Headliners Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, and Record Breaker David Silva from Real Sociedad.

If you want to complete POTM Aspas SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: La Liga and National Duty. The first squad requires an 83-rated team with an 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from LaLiga. The second team requests an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and one player from Spain.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Erling Aspas SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

LaLiga

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Lucas Hernández 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 84-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Jesús Corona 82-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 82-rated (Porto) CDM: Baptiste Santamaria 82-rated ( SC Freiburg)

Baptiste Santamaria 82-rated ( SC Freiburg) LM: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

National Duty