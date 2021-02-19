How to complete POTM André Silva SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of André da Silva from Eintracht Frankfurt to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is André Silva’s third special card. He received this POTM Bundesliga version today for the seven goals he scored across six games played in January. This SBC will expire on March 18.

EA generously increased all of André Silva’s skills, including Passing (+16), Pace (+11), Shooting (+10), Physical (+8), and Dribbling (+8) when you compare this new card to his 79-rated gold version. This is a good card if you’re just starting to play FIFA 21. It has four-star skills and overall well-balanced stats with a focus on Shooting.

This SBC costs around 54,950 FUT coins on PS4, 55,950 on Xbox One, and 60,300 on PC. It’s a fairly priced card for his stats, with almost all of his skill stats above 80.

If you want to complete POTM André Silva SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one team that requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform Card, and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM André Silva SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: