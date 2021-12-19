How to complete POTM Alexander-Arnold SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have almost one month to complete this SBC and get the card.

An 89-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool was introduced to FIFA 22’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu on Dec. 17.

Alexander-Arnold already has two 89-rated versions: a Rulebreaker one and a Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Even though all versions have the same overall rating, they have different stat increases. EA added this card to celebrate his general performance throughout November.

The devs gave Alexander-Arnold’s POTM version a slight upgrade to all of his skills when compared to his 87-rated gold version, such as his Defending (+6), Pace (+4), Shooting (+2), Passing (+2), and Physical (+2).

He still has a four-star weak foot and three-star skill moves, however. You can apply the backbone chemistry style, though, to further increase his Defending (+7), Passing (+4), and Dribbling (+1). This will make his stats much more balanced.

This SBC costs around 57,350 FUT coins on PlayStation, 59,650 on Xbox, and 59,050 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Alexander-Arnold SBC, you have until Jan. 14 to build two squads: Liverpool and Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Trent Alexander-Arnold SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Liverpool

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 82-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

82-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) CM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta) CM : 82-rated Isco Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

: 82-rated Isco Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) LW: 84-rated TOTW Javier Puado (RCD Espanyol)

84-rated TOTW Javier Puado (RCD Espanyol) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Premier League