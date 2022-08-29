Players can get their hands on a 97-rated Player Moments version of Antonio Rüdiger from Real Madrid to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card was added to the game on Aug. 27 and is given as a reward for completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

This special card usually celebrated a career moment from the selected player, but EA has been releasing Player Moments cards to mark the transfer of players and it’s no different with Rüdiger. He received this card for this transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

Compared to Rüdiger’s 83-rated original gold version, he had his Dribbling (+23), Pace (+17), Passing (+17), Defending (+14), Physical (+14), and Shooting (+11) upgraded for this Player Moments card.

For those who use this card in their team, we recommend applying the engine chemistry style and further increasing Rüdiger’s Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Pace (+5) skills. This will take their rating to 91, 93, and 97, respectively.

How to complete Player Moments Rüdiger SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Here are all of the segments and conditions you need to meet to complete this Player Moments Rüdiger SBC:

Segment Conditions Reward Real Madrid 86-rated squad with 60 team chemistry minimum and at least one player from Real Madrid. Small rare mixed players pack Germany 87-rated squad with 55 team chemistry minimum, no less than one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one German player. Prime mixed players pack LaLiga 88-rated squad with 50 team chemistry minimum plus at least one player from LaLiga. Rare mixed players pack

If you build these squads from scratch, you’ll spend from around 169,600 to 183,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. If you don’t have all the necessary cards, you’ll have until Sept. 3 to craft cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment of writing to complete the Player Moments Antonio Rüdiger SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Real Madrid

GK: 84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan)

84-rated Mike Maignan (Milan) LB: 81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal)

81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) CB: 94-rated TOTS David Alaba (Real Madrid)

94-rated TOTS David Alaba (Real Madrid) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 80-rated Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

80-rated Gianluca Mancini (Roma) CDM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Napoli) CDM: 94-rated TOTS Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

94-rated TOTS Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) CM: 81-rated Joaquín Correa (Internazionale)

81-rated Joaquín Correa (Internazionale) LW: 82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)

82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona) RW: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Germany

GK: 82-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

82-rated Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) LB: 79-rated Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal)

79-rated Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 78-rated Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig)

78-rated Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) RB: 81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) CDM: 93-rated Shapeshifters Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

93-rated Shapeshifters Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: 94-rated TOTS Marek Hamšík (Trabzonspor)

94-rated TOTS Marek Hamšík (Trabzonspor) CAM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 92-rated TOTS Mario Balotelli (Adano Demirspor)

LaLiga