How to complete Player Moments Luiz Felipe SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

An 87-rated Player Moments version of Luiz Felipe Marchi from Lazio is now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Felipe’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Future Stars version.

New Player Moments SBC

🇧🇷 87 Luiz Felipehttps://t.co/YUDWTgdYFz pic.twitter.com/C5QPNXXEZL — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) February 15, 2022

This new version has more balanced skills than his original 78-rated gold version. EA upgraded his Physical (+13), Dribbling (+12), Pace (+12), Passing (+10), Defending (+7), and Shooting (+6). You can complete this SBC until Feb. 22.

Player Moments Felipe’s skills are rated from 71 to 87, except for his 35-rated Shooting. He has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. You can also further boost his Defending (+8) and Pace (+10) by applying the shadow chemistry style.

If you want to get this card, you’ll just need to turn in an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A. You’ll spend around 105,250 FUT coins on PlayStation, 102,000 on Xbox, and 105,200 on PC if you build the squad from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Luiz Felipe at this time, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: