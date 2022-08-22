You'll have to turn in three squads to get this card.

Players can get a 99-rated Player Moments Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC). This card was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Aug. 20.

Player Moments cards celebrate a special moment from the featured player. In this case, Lewandowski recently transferred from Bayern Munich to Barcelona and EA prepared this card as celebration.

Lewandowski already has other fivespecial cards ranging from 93 to 98-rated, so this Player Moments is the best one so far. Compared to his 92-rated original gold version, his Pace (+19), Physical (+16), Dribbling (+12), Passing (+11), Defending (+8), and Shooting (+7) received general upgrades.

You can further boost Lewandowski’s Passing (+5), Pace (+2), and Dribbling (+1) by applying the engine chemistry style. This will maximize several of his stats, such as his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Short Passing, Curve, and Balance.

How to complete Player Moments Lewandowski SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Here are all of the segments and conditions you need to meet to complete this Player Moments Lewandowski SBC:

Segment Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 86-rated squad with 60 team chemistry minimum and at least one player from Barcelona. Prime mixed players pack Top Form 87-rated squad with 55 team chemistry minimum and no less than one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card. Small rare mixed players pack LaLiga 88-rated squad with 50 team chemistry minimum plus at least one LaLiga player. Rare mixed players pack

You’ll spend from around 189,450 to 213,900 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia if you build these squads from scratch, but if you don’t have all the necessary cards, you’ll have until Aug. 27 to craft cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Robert Lewandowski SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Tactical Emulation

GK: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 79-rated Luuk de Jong (PSV)

79-rated Luuk de Jong (PSV) CB: 92-rated TOTS Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

92-rated TOTS Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) RB: 82-rated Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC)

82-rated Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC) CM: 79-rated Davy Klaassen (Ajax)

79-rated Davy Klaassen (Ajax) CM: 80-rated Guillermo Ochoa (América)

80-rated Guillermo Ochoa (América) CM: 94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO)

94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO) LW: 80-rated Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)

80-rated Steven Bergwijn (Ajax) RW: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) ST: 78-rated Javier Hernández (LA Galaxy)

Top Form

GK: 81-rated Alessio Cragno (Monza)

81-rated Alessio Cragno (Monza) LB: 87-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

87-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio) CB: 81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) RB: 82-rated Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC)

82-rated Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC) CDM: 94-rated TOTS Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

94-rated TOTS Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) LM: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)

82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta) RM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CAM: 94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO)

94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

LaLiga