Players can get a 99-rated Player Moments Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC). This card was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Aug. 20.
Player Moments cards celebrate a special moment from the featured player. In this case, Lewandowski recently transferred from Bayern Munich to Barcelona and EA prepared this card as celebration.
Lewandowski already has other fivespecial cards ranging from 93 to 98-rated, so this Player Moments is the best one so far. Compared to his 92-rated original gold version, his Pace (+19), Physical (+16), Dribbling (+12), Passing (+11), Defending (+8), and Shooting (+7) received general upgrades.
You can further boost Lewandowski’s Passing (+5), Pace (+2), and Dribbling (+1) by applying the engine chemistry style. This will maximize several of his stats, such as his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Short Passing, Curve, and Balance.
How to complete Player Moments Lewandowski SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
Here are all of the segments and conditions you need to meet to complete this Player Moments Lewandowski SBC:
|Segment
|Conditions
|Reward
|Tactical Emulation
|86-rated squad with 60 team chemistry minimum and at least one player from Barcelona.
|Prime mixed players pack
|Top Form
|87-rated squad with 55 team chemistry minimum and no less than one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card.
|Small rare mixed players pack
|LaLiga
|88-rated squad with 50 team chemistry minimum plus at least one LaLiga player.
|Rare mixed players pack
You’ll spend from around 189,450 to 213,900 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia if you build these squads from scratch, but if you don’t have all the necessary cards, you’ll have until Aug. 27 to craft cards and spend less on the FUT market.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Robert Lewandowski SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
Tactical Emulation
- GK: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)
- LB: 79-rated Luuk de Jong (PSV)
- CB: 92-rated TOTS Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)
- CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)
- RB: 82-rated Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC)
- CM: 79-rated Davy Klaassen (Ajax)
- CM: 80-rated Guillermo Ochoa (América)
- CM: 94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO)
- LW: 80-rated Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)
- RW: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)
- ST: 78-rated Javier Hernández (LA Galaxy)
Top Form
- GK: 81-rated Alessio Cragno (Monza)
- LB: 87-rated Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
- CB: 81-rated Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)
- CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)
- RB: 82-rated Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC)
- CDM: 94-rated TOTS Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)
- LM: 82-rated Luis Muriel (Atalanta)
- RM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)
- CAM: 94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO)
- ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)
- ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
LaLiga
- GK: 81-rated Alessio Cragno (Monza)
- LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)
- CB: 87-rated Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)
- RB: 82-rated Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC)
- LM: 93-rated TOTGS Junior Sornoza (Independiente)
- CM: 92-rated TOTGS Sebastián Rodríguez (Emelec)
- CM: 94-rated Shapeshifters Freddie Ljungberg (HERO)
- RM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)
- ST: 83-rated João Félix Sequeira (Atlético de Madrid)
- ST: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)