Ferran Jutglà from Club Brugge received an 87-rated Player Moments version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Jan. 28. This special card is available through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

This type of card is a player item that celebrates a career moment from the featured player. This card remembers Jutglà’s goal and assist for Club Brugge, the only two goals of the match against Atlético Madrid.

EA focused the upgrade on Jugtà’s Passing (+27) and Shooting (+20) but still greatly increased his Physical (+18), Dribbling (+16), Pace (+14), and Defending (+6) when compared to his 69-rated silver card.

This Player Moments card only requires players to build one 83-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, plus one Spanish player. It is priced at around 21,250 to 21,650 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on.

This Player Moments SBC will expire after Feb. 11, so you’ll have almost two weeks to complete just one squad. You can use the available time to craft cards and use your fodder to spend less FUT coins.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Player Moments Ferran Jutglà SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Jutglà SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team