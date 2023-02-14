EA is celebrating a time when he still played for Fiorentina.

Steven Jovetić from Hertha Berlin received his first special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Feb. 13 and it’s an 88-rated Player Moments. This card is available through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate Jovetić’s second goal for Fiorentina in the 2008-2009 season.

The upgrade made to Jovetić’s 77-rated gold card focused on his Pace (+28) and Physicality (+18), while his Dribbling (+11), Shooting (+9), Passing (+7), and Defending (+6) received a milder upgrade for this Player Moments version.

You can further boost Jovetić’s Pace (+7), Shooting (+5), and Dribbling (+1) by applying the hunter chemistry style once you use this card in your team. It will maximize his Acceleration and Volleys stats.

This Player Moments SBC requires you to turn in two different squads. The Bundesliga segment asks for an 82-rated squad with at least one player from Bundesliga. The Top Form one must be an 84-rated team that has at least one TOTW (Inform) card.

The total for building these two squads from scratch will amount to around 74,700 to 79,600 FUT coins depending on which platform you play FIFA 23 on.

Each squad also rewards players with player packs, so if you build both squads, you’ll also receive a small electrum players pack and a premium electrum players pack aside from the Player Moments Jovetić card.

You’ll have until Feb. 20 to get this Player Moments card. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Player Moments Stevan Jovetić SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Jovetić SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bundesliga

GK: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) LB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CB: 83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

83-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) CB: 82-rated Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid)

82-rated Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) RB: 82-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad) CDM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) LM: 83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CM: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) RM: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Top Form