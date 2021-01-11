How to complete Player Moments Jonathan dos Santos SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This SBC will be available until Jan. 20.

EA Sports introduced an 86-rated Player Moments version of Jonathan dos Santos from Los Angeles Galaxy to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, Jan. 10. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is dos Santos’ first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate dos Santos’ winning goal in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Rising to the occasion to best a rival 💪



A new Moments Player SBC is now live in #FIFA21#FUT pic.twitter.com/S0wSwGoETQ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 10, 2021

EA has massively boosted all of dos Santos’ stats, including Shooting (+20), Pace (+19), Physical (+8), Dribbling (+8), Defending (+5), and Passing (+5) when you compare this new card to his 77-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Jan. 20.

This SBC costs around 64,250 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and 66,900 FUT coins on Xbox One, but it’s a bit more expensive on PC (67,000 FUT coins). This is a great and cheap card because you’ll have to use Mexican or MLS players around dos Santos. You can link him with cards like Record Breaker Carlos Vela from Los Angeles FC and Bojan Krkić’s 84-rated card from Impact Montréal if you’ve completed the MLS’ squad foundations objectives.

If you want to complete the Player Moments dos Santos SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: National Duty and Top Form. The first requires an 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from Mexico. The second option asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments dos Santos right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

National Duty

GK: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Sportverein Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Sportverein Werder Bremen) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) RB: Santiago Arias 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Santiago Arias 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Mesut Özil 86-rated (Arsenal)

Mesut Özil 86-rated (Arsenal) CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) CAM: Amin Younes 81-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Amin Younes 81-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LW: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Top Form