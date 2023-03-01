How to complete Player Moments Jankto’s Silver Star objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Jakub Jankto from Sparta Praha is the new player to receive a 74-rated Player Moments version through a Silver Stars set of objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today.

Player Moments cards celebrate a special match or season that the featured player had in the past. In this case, EA chose to celebrate his 3-0 victory against Jablonec. It was Jankto’s first game after coming out as gay, becoming one of the few male soccer players to have done so and even fewer who have come out while still playing.

Silver Stars objectives, on the other hand, are used to release boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team. They’re added weekly, every Wednesday, and ask for the same three objectives to be completed.

Jankto originally had a 74-rated silver version and the devs made a general increase to his Physical (+13), Pace (+11), Passing (+11), Shooting (+10), Dribbling (+9), and Defending (+7) for this Player Moments card, even though the overall rating is the same.

As usual, all of Jankto’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

This Silver Stars set of objectives will expire after March 8, so you have one week to complete everything. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Player Moments Jakub Jankto in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: