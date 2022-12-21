You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

Players can get a 87-rated Players Moments version of Mario Götze from Eintracht Frankfurt in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Player Moments cards are special player items that celebrate a career moment from the featured player. EA chose Götze’s goal against Argentina at the 2014 World Cup final to be remembered. He scored the only valid goal of the match during with last seven minutes of extra time, winning the tournament.

The devs generally increased Götze’s Pace (+17), Shooting (+10), Physical (+8), Defending (+7), Dribbling (+6), and Passing (+4) for this Player Moments card when compared to his original 81-rated gold version.

You can further improve Götze’s Pace (+8) and Shooting (+6) by applying the hunter chemistry style once you use this card in your team. Doing so will maximize his Volleys stat while raising these skills to 92 and 90 respectively.

You’ll have to complete two different squads to get Player Moments Götze. The Germany segment asks for an 83-rated team with at least one card with an overall rating of 85 minimum and one German player, while Bundesliga requires an 84-rated squad with no less than a player from Bundesliga.

Building these squads from scratch will cost you from around 53,900 to 55,500 FUT coins across the available platforms. But you’ll also receive a gold pack and a premium gold pack in addition to the untradable Player Moments Götze card.

This SBC will expire after Dec. 24. Here are the cheapest solution at this time to complete the Player Moments Mario Götze SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Götze SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Germany

GK: 85-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) LB: 81-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

81-rated Tomáš Souček (West Ham) CB: 82-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

82-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 81-rated João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

81-rated João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RB: 82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig)

82-rated Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) LM: 83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruiz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 82-rated Francesco Acerbi (Internazionale)

82-rated Francesco Acerbi (Internazionale) CM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) RM: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) CF: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

Bundesliga