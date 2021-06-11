How to complete Player Moments Götze SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have one week to complete two squads and get this card.

EA Sports added a Player Moments 93-rated version of Mario Götze from PSV to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is obtainable after you complete two segments of squad-building challenges (SBCs).

This is Götze’s first special card in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. EA gave him this card to celebrate his extra-time goal for Germany against Argentina in 2014. This SBC will be available until Friday, June 18, so you’ll have a week to craft cards if you don’t want to build them completely from scratch.

EA greatly upgraded Götze’s Pace (+25), while still increasing his Shooting (+17), Physical (+15), Defending (+13), Dribbling (+12), and Passing (+12) when you compare this Player Moments card to his 81-rated gold version. You can apply the hawk chemistry style to further boost his Pace, Shooting, and Physical to maximize most of his Shooting stats and his Acceleration.

The Player Moments Götze SBC costs around 186,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 191,800 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (243,800 FUT coins), which is a fair price if you consider his stats and potential to make strong links with incredible players such as 90-rated TOTS Malen and 87-rated TOTS Max.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Götze SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: Top Form and Germany. The first team must be 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and include an Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. The second solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Germany.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Mario Götze SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Top Form

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Filip Kostić 86-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: Christian Fassnacht 84-rated (BSC Young Boys)

Germany