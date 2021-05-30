How to complete Player Moments Gomez SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Player Moments 91-rated version of Joe Gomez to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Saturday, May 29. This item is obtainable after you complete three segments of squad-building challenges (SBCs).

This is the first special card the English defender received during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle aside from his 85-rated Inform in October 2021. EA gave Gomez this card to celebrate his performance for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League season 2018/19, in which the club beat Tottenham Hotspur in the grand final. This SBC will be available until Friday, June 4, so you’ll have some days to craft cards if you don’t want to build it completely from scratch.

EA upgraded all of Gomez’s stats when you compare this Player Moments card to his 85-rated Inform, including Passing (+9), Dribbling (+8), Pace (+6), Defending (+6), Physical (+6), and Shooting (+6). You will need to apply the shadow chemistry style to further boost Player Moments Gomez’s Pace and Defending, so this card can be great against some of the best attackers available in the game at the moment.

The Player Moments Gomez SBC costs around 450,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and is slightly more expensive on PC (577,000 FUT coins), which is a bit pricey if you consider there are many defenders available in the FUT market for less. EA is either thinking this special card will be one of the best center backs in the game or the SBC is a touch pricey because he’s from the Premier League and is English, a league and nation that offers several quality links.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Gomez SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. The first team must be 85-rated with 70 chemistry minimum. It needs to have a player from Liverpool in it and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. The second solution requires an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform or TOTS player, and one English player in it. The third segment asks for an 88-rated squad with a minimum of 50 chemistry and at least one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Gomez SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Liverpool

GK: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) LB: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 85-rated (Milan) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) RB: Joël Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joël Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) CM: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari) CM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LW: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RW: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

National Duty

GK: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Giorgos Giakoumakis 88-rated (VVV-Venlo)

Giorgos Giakoumakis 88-rated (VVV-Venlo) CB: Steven Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steven Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético Madrid) LM: Adrian Mierzejewski 88-rated (Shanghai Shenhua)

Adrian Mierzejewski 88-rated (Shanghai Shenhua) CM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Gouan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Gouan) RM: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) CF: Jonathan Vieira 89-rated (Beijing Gouan)

Jonathan Vieira 89-rated (Beijing Gouan) ST: Cédric Bakambu 91-rated (Beijing Gouan)

Premier League