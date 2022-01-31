How to complete Player Moments Giroud SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get this card by completing just one squad.

EA Sports released an 89-rated Player Moments version of Olivier Giroud from Milan in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Giroud’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to honor a certain player’s match or season. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate Giroud’s amazing overhead kick goal against Atlético de Madrid in the 2020-2021 season.

New Player Moments Player SBC

🇫🇷 89 Olivier Giroudhttps://t.co/YUDWTgdYFz pic.twitter.com/Lt7Z6UTGls — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) January 31, 2022

The devs made a rare and massive upgrade to Giroud’s Pace (+47), more than doubling his skill rating when compared to his 79-rated gold version. His other skills didn’t get an increase of the same magnitude but were greatly boosted, such as his Dribbling (+14), Physical (+13), Shooting (+10), and Passing (+9).

This is a good card with high stats. Player Moments Giroud has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. You can also further boost his stats by applying the engine chemistry style. This will elevate Giroud’s Passing (+6), Dribbling (+5), and Pace (+4), further improving the quality of this card.

If you want to get this card, you’ll need to turn in just an 85-rated squad with a 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one French player. This SBC costs around 94,100 to 101,650 FUT coins on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC if you build the squad from scratch.

You can get this card until Feb. 14. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Olivier Giroud SBC at this time, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: