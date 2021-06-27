How to complete Player Moments Eder SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Player Moments 93-rated version of Éder Macedo Lopes from Lokomotiv Moscow to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is obtainable after you complete two segments of squad-building challenges (SBCs).

This is Éder’s first special card in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. EA gave him this card to celebrate his extra-time goal for Portugal against France in 2016. This SBC will be available until Friday, July 2, so you’ll have a week to craft cards if you don’t want to build them completely from scratch.

EA greatly upgraded all of Éder’s Passing (+24), Dribbling (+22), Shooting (+21), Pace (+20), Defending (+19), and Physical (+17) when you compare this Player Moments card to his 74-rated silver version. This is great card with high general skills with only one skill with low rating, his 60-rated Defending, while his other skills are all above 80. The highest is his 96-rated Pace.

You can apply the finisher chemistry style to further boost his Dribbling (+5) and Shooting (+5) to maximize several of his skills such as Finishing, Volleys and Agility.

The Player Moments Éder SBC costs around 130,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 141,400 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (160,700 FUT coins)—a fair price if you consider his stats and the potential to make strong links with legendary Portuguese players and 82-rated Guilherme Marinato and 81-rated Fedor Smolov.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Éder SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: National Duty and 84-rated Squad. The first team must be 81-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and include at least one player from Portugal. The second solution requires just an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Éder Macedo Lopes SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

National Duty

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Vitorino Antunes 79-rated (Sporting CP)

Vitorino Antunes 79-rated (Sporting CP) CB: Pepe 81-rated (Porto)

Pepe 81-rated (Porto) CB: Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP) RB: André Magalhães Almeida 80-rated (Benfica)

André Magalhães Almeida 80-rated (Benfica) CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) CM: Sami Khedira 81-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Sami Khedira 81-rated (Hertha Berlin) CM: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig) LW: Moussa Diaby 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Moussa Diaby 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RW: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Bundesliga)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Bundesliga) ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (Bundesliga)

84-rated Squad