How to complete Player Moments Eder SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Player Moments 93-rated version of Éder Macedo Lopes from Lokomotiv Moscow to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is obtainable after you complete two segments of squad-building challenges (SBCs).
This is Éder’s first special card in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. EA gave him this card to celebrate his extra-time goal for Portugal against France in 2016. This SBC will be available until Friday, July 2, so you’ll have a week to craft cards if you don’t want to build them completely from scratch.
EA greatly upgraded all of Éder’s Passing (+24), Dribbling (+22), Shooting (+21), Pace (+20), Defending (+19), and Physical (+17) when you compare this Player Moments card to his 74-rated silver version. This is great card with high general skills with only one skill with low rating, his 60-rated Defending, while his other skills are all above 80. The highest is his 96-rated Pace.
You can apply the finisher chemistry style to further boost his Dribbling (+5) and Shooting (+5) to maximize several of his skills such as Finishing, Volleys and Agility.
The Player Moments Éder SBC costs around 130,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 141,400 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (160,700 FUT coins)—a fair price if you consider his stats and the potential to make strong links with legendary Portuguese players and 82-rated Guilherme Marinato and 81-rated Fedor Smolov.
If you want to complete the Player Moments Éder SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: National Duty and 84-rated Squad. The first team must be 81-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and include at least one player from Portugal. The second solution requires just an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Éder Macedo Lopes SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.
National Duty
- GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)
- LB: Vitorino Antunes 79-rated (Sporting CP)
- CB: Pepe 81-rated (Porto)
- CB: Sebastián Coates 81-rated (Sporting CP)
- RB: André Magalhães Almeida 80-rated (Benfica)
- CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)
- CM: Sami Khedira 81-rated (Hertha Berlin)
- CM: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)
- LW: Moussa Diaby 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- RW: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Bundesliga)
- ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (Bundesliga)
84-rated Squad
- GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)
- LB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CB: Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
- CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)
- RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)
- CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)
- LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)
- CM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)
- CM: Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea)
- RM: Riyad Mahrez 85-rated (Manchester City)
- ST: Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea)