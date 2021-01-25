How to complete Player Moments Dybala SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced an 91-rated Player Moments version of Paulo Dybala from Piemont Calcio to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Dybala’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate his superb assist combination for a brilliant goal in Coppa Italia during the 2019-2020 season.

EA generally increased all of Dybala’s skills, including Passing (+8), Pace (+4) Physical (+4), Dribbling (+3), Shooting (+3), and Defending (+2), when you compare this new card to his 88-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Jan. 31.

This is an overall good card considering his high stats but he only has a three-star weak foot. By applying the hunter chemistry style, you can elevate his Pace (+8), Shooting (+6), and Dribbling (+1), almost maximizing his Acceleration and Volley stats.

This SBC costs around 194,900 FUT coins on Xbox One, 197,850 on PlayStation 4, and 218,800 on PC. This version of Dybala is fairly priced for an untradable card and offers a strong link with TOTY Cristiano Ronaldo, also from Piemont Calcio.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Dybala SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Biaconeri and Series A. The first requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Piemont Calcio. The second option asks for an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and a player from Series A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Paulo Dybala right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bianconeri

GK: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) LB: Jordi Alba 86-rated (Barcelona)

Jordi Alba 86-rated (Barcelona) CB: Djené Dakonam 82-rated (Getafe)

Djené Dakonam 82-rated (Getafe) CB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) RB: Jesús Corona 79-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 79-rated (Porto) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 81-rated (Arsenal)

Mikel Oyarzabal 81-rated (Arsenal) CM: Koke 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Koke 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) ST: Paco Alcácer 81-rated (Vilarreal)

Paco Alcácer 81-rated (Vilarreal) ST: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Juventus)

