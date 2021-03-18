How to complete Player Moments Doherty SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a 90-rated Player Moments version of Matt Doherty from Tottenham Hotspur to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Doherty’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate Doherty’s last-minute win against Man City in Premier League 2019/2020 season.

EA greatly upgraded all of Doherty’s skills, including Shooting (+19), Pace (+15), Dribbling (+9), Passing (+6), Defending (+6), and Physical (+5), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until March 24.

This is a pretty good card with quite balanced stats. Player Moments Doherty has three-star skills and four-star weak foot and can have its stats boosted by applying the shadow chemistry style. You can elevate his Pace (+9) and Defending (+8), maximizing his Sprint Speed.

This SBC costs around 97,800 FUT coins on Xbox One, 99,800 on PlayStation 4, and 113,450 on PC. Player Moments Doherty is fairly priced for an untradable card and offers a strong link with great players such as 91-rated Roy Keane, 91-rated Flashback Hart, and 91-rated Rulebreaker Kane.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Doherty SBC, you’ll need to turn in just one 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Matt Doherty currently, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: