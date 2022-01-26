How to complete Player Moments Dest SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Player Moments 88-rated version of Sergiño Dest from Barcelona to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team yesterday, Jan. 25. This item is obtainable after you complete two segments of squad-building challenges (SBCs).

This is Dest’s first special card in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. EA created this card to celebrate his beautiful goal for the United States against Costa Rica in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. This SBC will expire on Feb. 1, so you’ll have plenty of time to craft cards if you’re interested in this version of Dest.

New Player Moments Item

🇺🇸 88 Sergiño Desthttps://t.co/YUDWTgdYFz pic.twitter.com/oRP4Emm690 — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) January 25, 2022

EA has massively upgraded all of Dest’s stats when you compare this Player Moments card with his original 76-rated gold version. The devs boosted his Physical (+19), Defending (+19), Shooting (+14), Passing (+12), Pace (+8), and Dribbling (+6), which makes this 88-rated card one of the best fullbacks available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Dest SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first team must be 82-rated with 60 chemistry minimum, plus at least one player from Barcelona and one Inform. The second solution requires an 85-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one LaLiga player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Sergiño Dest SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Tactical emulation

GK: Nick Pope 83-rated (Burnley)

Nick Pope 83-rated (Burnley) LB: Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: Joël Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joël Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) CB: Jonny Evans 80-rated (Leicester)

Jonny Evans 80-rated (Leicester) RB: Evanilson Barbosa 79-rated (Porto)

Evanilson Barbosa 79-rated (Porto) CM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: Kalvin Phillips 81-rated (Leeds United)

Kalvin Phillips 81-rated (Leeds United) CM: Philippe Coutinho 82-rated (Barcelona)

Philippe Coutinho 82-rated (Barcelona) LW: Marko Arnautović 81-rated (Bologna)

Marko Arnautović 81-rated (Bologna) RW: Ferrán Torres 82-rated (Barcelona)

Ferrán Torres 82-rated (Barcelona) ST: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

LaLiga